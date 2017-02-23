U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Sierra, a crew master assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, observes an aerial refuel training operation from the back of a KC-130J Hercules on Feb. 23, 2017. VMGR-234 assisted Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 in the training to maintain interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 00:41 Photo ID: 3193249 VIRIN: 170223-M-AF202-0082 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 17.89 MB Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMH-464 and VMGR-234 Conduct Aerial Refuel Training [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.