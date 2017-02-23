HMH-464 and VMGR-234 Conduct Aerial Refuel Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Sierra, a crew master assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, observes an aerial refuel training operation from the back of a KC-130J Hercules on Feb. 23, 2017. VMGR-234 assisted Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 in the training to maintain interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)
