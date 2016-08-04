Naval Base San Diego Sailors participate in oil spill response drill

170222-N-BK290-445
SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2017) Sailors from Naval Base San Diego’s liquid cargo division practice cleaning a simulated oil spill in the base's harbor. Naval Base San Diego personnel perform such drills on a regular basis to ensure they are ready to respond if needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher E. Tucker/Released)
