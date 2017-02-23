170224-N-RM689-089
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 24, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, delivers cargo to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 00:38
|Photo ID:
|3193198
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-RM689-089
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
