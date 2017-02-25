Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault

Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldiers establish security after exiting an Assault Amphibian Vehicle, during Exercise Iron Fist 2017, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marines and JDSGF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther/Released)

