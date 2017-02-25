170225-N-KK394-005
NORFOLK (Feb. 25, 2017) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike)'s hockey team prepare for a benefit game fundraising for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at Scope Arena. Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch)
