170221-N-YM856-035

170221-N-YM856-024 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 21, 2017) – The Honorable James Nealon, U.S. Ambassador to Honduras, speaks with Capt. Errin Armstrong, Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) Mission Commander, prior to opening ceremonies in support of CP-17's visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

