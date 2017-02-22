170222-N-GP724-395 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2017) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Indians of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, picks up cargo from the flight deck of fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during an underway replenishment with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Perlman/Released)

