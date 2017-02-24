170224-N-WZ792-068 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 24, 2017) - Children color educational pictures while waiting for dental cleanings at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in support of CP-17's visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

