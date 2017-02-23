U.S. Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, do a preflight check on an F/A-18D Hornet during exercise Jaded Thunder 17 at Salina, KS, Feb. 23, 2017. VMFA(AW)-224 participated in Jaded Thunder, a joint service exercise, to complete training requirements and prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary M. Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 00:39
|Photo ID:
|3193210
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-CJ052-0020
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Jaded Thunder: VMFA(AW)-224 [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT