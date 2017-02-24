170224-N-QJ850-0075

MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2017) – Battle of Iwo Jima veteran former Marine Cpl. Bob Gasche speaks to the crew during an all hands call on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently at her homeport acting as the flagship for Exercise Integrated Advance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

