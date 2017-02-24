(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170224-N-QJ850-0075 [Image 3 of 447]

    170224-N-QJ850-0075

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2017) – Battle of Iwo Jima veteran former Marine Cpl. Bob Gasche speaks to the crew during an all hands call on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently at her homeport acting as the flagship for Exercise Integrated Advance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 01:38
    Photo ID: 3194008
    VIRIN: 170224-N-QJ850-0075
    Resolution: 4449x6457
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170224-N-QJ850-0075 [Image 1 of 447], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    amphib
    iwo jima
    battle
    fl
    uss
    world war
    florida
    ship
    mayport
    wwii
    amphibious
    fla
    assault
    NMCS
    iwo
    DVIDS Bulk Import

