170223-N-VK873-751

TALLINN, Estonia (Feb. 23, 2017) James D. Melville Jr., the U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, speaks during a reception on the flight deck aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66). Hué City is in Tallinn, Estonia for a scheduled port visit to enhance U.S.-Estonia relations as the two nations work together for a stable, secure and prosperous Baltic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)
