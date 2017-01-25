170125-N-SF508-152

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 25, 2017) Electronics Technician 1st Class Corey Herget, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, explains the capabilities of the Mark 18 Mod-2 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle to Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Steven S. Giordano onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va. Giordano is in the Hampton Roads area as part of a fleet engagement tour that provides senior leaders with a frontline assessment of Sailors on the deckplates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

