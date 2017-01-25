(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 25, 2017) Electronics Technician 1st Class Corey Herget, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, explains the capabilities of the Mark 18 Mod-2 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle to Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Steven S. Giordano onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va. Giordano is in the Hampton Roads area as part of a fleet engagement tour that provides senior leaders with a frontline assessment of Sailors on the deckplates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:11
    Photo ID: 3128334
    VIRIN: 170125-N-SF508-152
    Resolution: 6934x4451
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170125-N-SF508-152 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    MDSU 2
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2
    Navy
    Virginia Beach
    EOD
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy
    EODGRU 2
    Fleet Engagement
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    ExMCM
    Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures
    Steven S. Giordano

