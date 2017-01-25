170125-N-SL853-001

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 25, 2017) U.S. Navy recruits from Division 093 and 094 attend an e-tablet class for introductory usage of the tablet and training curriculum onboard Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. The e-tablet pilot program is an initiative for select divisions to enhance the learning experience for 21st century recruits. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Schaeffer/Released)

