MANGILAO, Guam (Jan. 27, 2017) – Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar is piped ashore during her change of command ceremony at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao Jan. 27. Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield relieved Bolivar as Commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Defense Representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau; Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas; and Commander, U.S. Task Force West. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:08 Photo ID: 3128274 VIRIN: 170127-N-TR604-545 Resolution: 4321x3200 Size: 474.95 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170127-N-TR604-545 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.