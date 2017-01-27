MANGILAO, Guam (Jan. 27, 2017) – Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar is piped ashore during her change of command ceremony at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao Jan. 27. Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield relieved Bolivar as Commander, Joint Region Marianas; U.S. Defense Representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau; Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas; and Commander, U.S. Task Force West. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3128274
|VIRIN:
|170127-N-TR604-545
|Resolution:
|4321x3200
|Size:
|474.95 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170127-N-TR604-545 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
