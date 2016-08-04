170125-N-N0901-003

RIJEKA, Croatia (Jan. 25, 2017) Sailors aboard the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a damage control training exercise in a main space engine room. Mount Whitney is forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operating with a combined crew of U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Rebeca L. Gibson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:08 Location: RIJEKA, HR