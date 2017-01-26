170126-N-HB733-005

GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 26, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Shanice Sanders, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Laudy Oliverosgarcia, right, review a maintenance check list aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67). Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:10 Photo ID: 3128316 VIRIN: 170126-N-HB733-005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 895.02 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170126-N-HB733-005 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.