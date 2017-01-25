(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170125-N-SL853-008 [Image 5 of 60]

    170125-N-SL853-008

    GREAT LAKES, IL, THAILAND

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170125-N-SL853-008
    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 25, 2017) U.S. Navy recruits from Division 808 receive instructions during introductory training on expectations of a recruit onboard Recruit Training Command. About 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Schaeffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:10
    Photo ID: 3128322
    VIRIN: 170125-N-SL853-008
    Resolution: 3552x1744
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170125-N-SL853-008 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170125-N-SF508-152
    170126-N-VN584-054
    170125-N-ES994-018
    170126-N-YL053-015
    170125-N-SL853-008
    170126-N-HB733-005
    170124-N-YO710-006
    170125-N-SL853-001
    170125-N-JI086-117
    HuÈ City departed Naval Station Mayport as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    170125-N-SK327-463
    170124-N-YO710-015
    170126-N-XL102-547
    170125-N-N0901-003
    170126-N-UN744-008
    170126-N-XL102-502
    170126-N-ID678-001
    170126-N-SK327-1167
    170127-N-TR604-545
    170126-N-XL102-409
    170127-N-WV703-051
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) does a replenishment-at-sea
    170127-N-TR604-405
    170126-N-JI086-070
    170125-N-N0101-001
    170125-N-MJ135-012
    170125-N-SL853-003
    170126-N-NJ416-0072
    The aircraft carrier is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    170125-N-KL617-073
    170126-N-XL102-634
    170125-N-ES994-009
    170125-N-JI086-076
    170127-N-PP996-048
    170125-N-ES994-012
    170125-N-JI086-107
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea
    170125-N-JI086-049
    170125-N-ES994-018
    170127-N-WV703-065
    170125-N-KP948-049
    170126-N-SK327-1138
    HuÈ City departed Naval Station Mayport as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
    170126-N-VN584-002
    170125-N-SL853-006
    170125-N-SF508-130
    170125-N-KL617-092
    170127-N-PP996-018
    170125-N-JI086-090
    170125-N-KP948-078
    Truxtun departed Naval Station Norfolk as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
    170126-N-YL053-285
    170127-N-PP996-005
    USS Bonhomme Richard Leadership Conducts Transgender Policy Training
    170125-N-KL617-070
    170125-N-JI086-107
    170127-N-TR604-070
    HuÈ City departed Naval Station Mayport as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Command
    RTC
    Recruit
    Training
    Bootcamp
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT