170126-N-SK327-1167

170125-SK327-1167 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, prepares to launch from the flight deck the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon/Released)

