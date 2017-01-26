170125-SK327-1167 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, prepares to launch from the flight deck the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3128277
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-SK327-1167
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170126-N-SK327-1167 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
