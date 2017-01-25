170125-N-SK327-463

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) direct an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Stringers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 as it prepares to launch. Theodore Roosevelt is off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rachael Treon/Released)

