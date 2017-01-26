170126-N-XL102-502 Annapolis, Md. (Jan. 26th, 2017) - Two hundred Forty-four future surface warfare officers choose their first duty assignment during the United States Naval Academy’s Ship Selection Night Jan. 26 in Alumni Hall. During Ship Selection, first class Midshipmen assigned to the surface warfare community choose their first ship and homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Caswell/Released)

