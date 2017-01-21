170121-N-VK873-212

MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2017) Lt. Pon Chanthaphon, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66), holds his daughter before leaving for deployment. Hue City departed Naval Station Mayport as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:09 Photo ID: 3128304 VIRIN: 170121-N-VK873-212 Resolution: 5211x3473 Size: 861.79 KB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HuÈ City departed Naval Station Mayport as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.