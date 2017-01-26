NEW YORK (Jan. 26, 2017) Chief Navy Counselor Antonina Cedeno, a native of Lodi, New Jersey, and Chief Navy Counselor Miguel Cedeno, a native of Manhattan, New York, reciting the oath of enlistment in front of 1 Centre Street in Manhattan, where the couple were married eight years prior. Cmdr. Jason Sticht, commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District New York, administered the oath to the two Navy recruiters and presented them with American flags flown at One World Trade Center during the re-enlistment ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 00:08
|Photo ID:
|3128286
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-UN744-008
|Resolution:
|2792x1848
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170126-N-UN744-008 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
