170126-N-UN744-008

NEW YORK (Jan. 26, 2017) Chief Navy Counselor Antonina Cedeno, a native of Lodi, New Jersey, and Chief Navy Counselor Miguel Cedeno, a native of Manhattan, New York, reciting the oath of enlistment in front of 1 Centre Street in Manhattan, where the couple were married eight years prior. Cmdr. Jason Sticht, commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District New York, administered the oath to the two Navy recruiters and presented them with American flags flown at One World Trade Center during the re-enlistment ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons/Released)

