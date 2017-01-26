170126-N-YL053-015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2016) - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Tim Cutler, attached to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), salutes while standing watch on the ship's barge. Blue Ridge is currently in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Don Patton/RELEASED)

