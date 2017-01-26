170126-N-VN584-054

170126-VN584-054 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2017) Sgt. Jason Failing, assigned to the Checkerboards of Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VFMA) 312, cleans the canopy of an F/A-18C Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

