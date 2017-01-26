170126-N-XL102-547
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 26, 2017) Midshipman First Class Hannah J. Meadows holds a sign for the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during Ship Selection Night at the U.S. Naval Academy. Two hundred and forty-four midshipmen chose their first duty assignment during the U.S. Naval Academy’s Ship Selection Night at Alumni Hall. During ship selection, first-class midshipmen assigned to the surface warfare community choose their first ship and homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Caswell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 00:09
|Photo ID:
|3128292
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-XL102-547
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170126-N-XL102-547 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT