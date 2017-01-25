170125-N-JI086-117

SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2017) Hellenic navy Commodore Georgios Tsogkas, center-left, gives Cmdr. Andria Slough, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), right, and other officers from the ship a tour of Souda Island, Greece. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:10 Photo ID: 3128307 VIRIN: 170125-N-JI086-117 Resolution: 5134x3423 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170125-N-JI086-117 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.