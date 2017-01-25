170125-N-ES994-018 WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (Jan. 25, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson toured and reviewed new technologies being developed and tested at the High Energy Laser Systems Test Facility (HELSTF) and USS Desert Ship (LLS 1), a land-based launch facility designed to simulate a ship at sea. Both facilities are located on White Sands Missile Range, N.M. HELSTF operates the nation´s most powerful laser in support of DoD laser research, development, test, and evaluation. Desert Ship, as part of the Tri-Service National Range Test Facility, makes it possible to test a variety of network-centric and battle-space management scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3128328 VIRIN: 170125-N-ES994-018 Resolution: 5873x3776 Size: 1.29 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170125-N-ES994-018 [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.