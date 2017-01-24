170124-N-YO710-015
NORFOLK (Jan. 24, 2017) Rear Adm. Mark Whitney, director of Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, addresses Hampton Roads area engineering duty officers (EDO) during the EDO Road Show hosted by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Shelby F.W. West/Released)
