PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2017) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) fire a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea. Lake Champlain is on a western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)
|01.23.2017
|01.28.2017 00:09
|3128301
|170123-N-FT178-013
|1800x1120
|1.2 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 60], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
