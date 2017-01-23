USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Replenishment-at-Sea

170123-N-FT178-013

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2017) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) fire a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea. Lake Champlain is on a western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

