170126-N-ID678-001 Annapolis, MD (Jan. 26, 2017) Adm. Philip S. Davidson, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command presents a surface warfare officerpin to Midshipman 1st Class Jacob Wirz, recognizing his achievement as the first midshipman to select a ship during the United States Naval Academy’s Ship Selection Night Jan. 26 in Alumni Hall. During Ship Selection, first class Midshipmen assigned to the surface warfare community choose their first ship and homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston/Released)

