Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 10th Air Force command chief, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, commander of the 513th Air Control Group, during a farewell at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The exchange marked the conclusion of a leadership visit emphasizing Airman engagement, mission alignment, and command partnership across the 513th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)