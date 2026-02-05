Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, speaks with Airmen from the 513th Maintenance Squadron during an Airman engagement at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Merrill answered questions and discussed the importance of readiness, training, and open communication in support of the 10th Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)