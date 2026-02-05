Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, speaks with Airmen from the 513th Maintenance Squadron during an Airman engagement at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Merrill answered questions and discussed the importance of readiness, training, and open communication in support of the 10th Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511960
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1133
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
