Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, speaks with Airmen from the 513th Air Control Group at the squadron bar at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Merrill engaged in an open question-and-answer discussion, providing Airmen an opportunity to share perspectives and gain insight on leadership priorities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)