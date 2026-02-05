(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, speaks with Airmen from the 513th Air Control Group at the squadron bar at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Merrill engaged in an open question-and-answer discussion, providing Airmen an opportunity to share perspectives and gain insight on leadership priorities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 18:39
    Photo ID: 9511977
    VIRIN: 260207-F-PA224-1234
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

