Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, walks through a 513th maintenance hangar during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The tour allowed Merrill to observe aircraft maintenance operations firsthand and engage with Airmen on readiness and sustainment efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)