Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, listens to Lt. Col. Lori Unks, 513th Maintenance Squadron commander, during a leadership engagement in the Hawk Conference Room at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The discussion focused on mission readiness, maintenance priorities, and ensuring Airmen are equipped to support the 10th Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)