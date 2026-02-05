Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, listens to Lt. Col. Lori Unks, 513th Maintenance Squadron commander, during a leadership engagement in the Hawk Conference Room at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The discussion focused on mission readiness, maintenance priorities, and ensuring Airmen are equipped to support the 10th Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511958
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1091
|Resolution:
|6048x2491
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.