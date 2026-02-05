Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Zeese, deputy commander of the 513th Air Control Group, at the conclusion of a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The farewell marked the end of a visit centered on leadership engagement, unit alignment, and reinforcing the importance of Airman readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511983
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1291
|Resolution:
|3460x4024
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.