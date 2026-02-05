Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, observes Airmen conducting virtual reality training during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The visit provided Merrill an opportunity to see training operations firsthand and engage with Airmen on readiness and capability development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)