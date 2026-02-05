Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 10th Air Force command chief, speak with 513th Air Control Group leadership during a leadership engagement in the Hawk Conference Room at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The discussion emphasized mission alignment, Airman readiness, and open communication between senior leaders and Airmen supporting the 10th Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)