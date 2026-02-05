Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 10th Air Force command chief, have lunch with Airmen from the 513th Air Control Group during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The informal setting encouraged candid conversation and allowed Airmen to share experiences and insights directly with senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511979
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1262
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland