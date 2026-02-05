Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, observes 513th maintenance operations during a hangar tour at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The tour highlighted the scale of ongoing maintenance efforts and the critical role Airmen play in keeping aircraft mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)