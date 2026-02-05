Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, tours maintenance facilities during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The tour provided Merrill an opportunity to observe operations firsthand and engage with Airmen on maintenance readiness and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
