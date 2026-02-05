Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presents a command coin to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trisha Pope-Coley, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Pope-Coley was recognized for professional excellence and sustained commitment to high standards of performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511971
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1208
|Resolution:
|4739x3891
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.