Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presents a command coin to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trisha Pope-Coley, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Pope-Coley was recognized for professional excellence and sustained commitment to high standards of performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)