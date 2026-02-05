Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presents a command coin to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Murry Morie, 513th Operations Support Squadron, during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Morie was recognized for exemplary professionalism and consistent contributions to unit success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)