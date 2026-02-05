Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, listens to U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, 513th Air Control Group commander, during a leadership discussion in the Hawk Conference Room at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The discussion focused on mission readiness, strategic priorities, and ensuring alignment in support of the 10th Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)