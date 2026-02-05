Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presents a command coin to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. April Gonzales, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Gonzales was recognized for exceptional performance and dedication to mission excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)