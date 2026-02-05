Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presents a command coin to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. April Gonzales, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. Gonzales was recognized for exceptional performance and dedication to mission excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511964
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1168
|Resolution:
|3814x3604
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.