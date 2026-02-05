Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 10th Air Force command chief, have lunch with Airmen from the 513th Air Control Group during a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The engagement provided a relaxed environment for discussion, strengthening connections and encouraging honest feedback from Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)