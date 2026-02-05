Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, talks with members of the 513th Air Control Group during a leadership engagement at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The engagement fostered open dialogue and allowed Airmen to discuss priorities, challenges, and unit initiatives directly with senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9511978
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-PA224-1240
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.