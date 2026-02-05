Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force Commander, Conducts Leadership Visit with 513th ACG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Utphall, 513th Air Control Group chief, at the conclusion of a leadership visit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 7, 2026. The exchange marked the close of a visit focused on Airman engagement, mission alignment, and strengthening communication across the 513th Air Control Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)