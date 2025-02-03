379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

A Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad is damaged in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron recently completed construction of the largest RADR training pad within the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), measuring 80’x400’. The pad is used for evaluating proficiency in airfield damage recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
