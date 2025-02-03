U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron conduct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The 379th ECES conducted a no-notice exercise, requiring teams to plan and assess damages within 30 minutes. Airmen then cleared debris, acquired materials, and conducted on-the-spot training to enhance airfield recovery efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858963
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-LY429-1251
|Resolution:
|5419x3048
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
